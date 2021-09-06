President of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, recently shared his thoughts on the Nollywood film industry

According to the AGN president, the Nigerian film industry is not a dumping ground for evicted housemates

This led to a debate on social media and another top actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, questioned Rollas on who Nollywood is meant for

The president of the Actor’s Guild of Nigerian, (AGN), Emeka Rollas, recently caused a buzz on social media after saying the Nollywood film industry isn’t a dumping ground for evicted reality show stars.

This came shortly after BBNaija evicted housemate, Tega, made it known that she and her co-star, Boma, were acting a script on the show because they were good actors.

Rollas took to his verified Instagram page to made it known that Nollywood isn’t meant for such people as he called for others to support him on it.

Bolanle Ninalowo disagrees with AGN president, Emeka Rollas. Photos: @emekarollas, @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

He posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, Rollas’ post garnered mixed reactions from numerous Nigerians. While some people supported him, others were against it.

Another top Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo also caused a buzz after reacting to the AGN president’s post.

Taking to his page, Ninalowo also shared Rollas’ post and asked in his caption who Nollywood is then meant for.

According to him, the AGN president’s post hit him hard and he did not agree with it.

In his words:

“This one hit me hard! Oga @emekarollas you wrong for this one baba!!!

Abeg who is Nollywood for? Maka needs to be enlightened.”

Nigerians react to Nollywood argument between Emeka Rollas and Bolanle Ninalowo

Soon after Ninalowo’s post and question went up, a number of people had interesting things so say about it.

Some of them asked if being evicted housemates made them criminals. Read some of their comments below:

Ifeanyikalu1:

"If you are a good actor, then you are a good actor regardless of where you are coming from."

Archiekings:

"Evictees are not criminals."

Uchay_memma:

"As if they don’t use the evictees to sell out on some movie…or make it sell."

Emmanuellaobazele:

"Very wrong of him to say, the statement shock me."

Jessjohns1010:

"He’s making it look like Nollywood is for saints. The only difference theirs was on national tv. Most of y’all do worse behind close door. Y’all be playing Jesus like y’all don’t sin. What happened to grace!? Everyone deserves grace after a mistake. If u have to judge someone make sure ur life is clean of sins."

Interesting.

BBNaija: Boma and Tega to continue their love outside as they get evicted? Michael, Peace also leave show

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show has evicted four housemates, Tega, Michael, Peace, and Boma.

The host of the show Ebuka Obi Uchendu had said that there was going to be a king-sized eviction on Sunday, September 5, hence, all housemates except the two Head of House Jackie B and Jay Paul, were put up for eviction.

While Tega thought she was giving Nigerians content, the mother of one was the first person to leave the house after all the housemates were put up for eviction.

In her chat with Ebuka, Tega described Boma as her friend, adding that their intimacy in the house was a script.

Source: Legit.ng