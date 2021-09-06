Sarkodie has revealed that his wife, Tracy Sarckess, used to give him a hard time when he was interested in her back in the day

The famous rapper shared a video to depict how exactly Tracy used to behave towards him before finally agreeing to let him have his way

A lot of his fans on social media have been expressing their thoughts on the interesting revelation

Michael Owusu Addo, the famous Ghanaian king of rap popularly known as Sarkodie, has disclosed how his wife, Tracy, used to give him a really hard time back in the day.

On his verified Twitter handle, Sarkodie shared a video to depict how exactly Tracy used to behave and this has been generating thousands of reactions over the hours.

The meaning of Sarkodie's video

The video that Sark shared was a skit in which a man was trying to convince a lady he was interested in to show up at his house.

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarckess are happily married. Credit: @tracysarckess

Source: UGC

However, the beautiful lady was not making the process easy as she initially agreed to the man's appeal but decided to postpone to a later date when the time was due for her to fulfill her side of the bargain.

@TracySarkcess quickly came to explain in a hilarious comment why she used to put up that attitude.

Replying to @sarkodie, her words were:

It’s not my fault I didn’t get the heat memo

What social media users are saying

After watching the video and seeing Tracy's reaction, a lot of fans have been sharing their opinions.

Below were some of their reactions:

@gobe19virus indicated:

Hahaha that time na uber no dey. She could have made it.

@DuutKwartengmentioned:

Eeii even @sarkodie suffer before na me. Is a normal dis thing.

@frederick_nimo said:

king sark taya before ooo we all Dey inside oo

Watch the video below

Source: Legit.ng