Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola, recently shared a video via his Instagram page in which he responded to some allegations

Recall earlier, a popular Instagram blogger has alleged that the actor demands sex before giving roles to budding actors

In the video, Adekola challenged those who were mentioned to speak out if he had at any point been guilty of the allegations

Few days after Odunlade Adekola was called out by an Instagram blogger for demanding sex before giving movie roles to budding actors, he has come out to clear the air.

The actor reacted to the allegations in a new video. Photo credit: @oduomoadekola

Actor debunks allegations

In a recent video upload on his Instagram page, the actor challenged all the ladies involved to speak out if he has even demanded such from them.

Adekola while addressing the issue, pointed out that he has been in the industry for 25 years and has worked hard for what he is today and won't let people bring him down.

The actor also warned those spreading rumours about him, urging them not to tarnish his reputation.

To his fans, he said:

"They are trying to mislead and brainwash you all because they want followers."

Watch video below:

Reactions

Below are some comments under his Instagram page:

folukedaramolasalako:

"It’s well with u bro. Take it easy "

____opeyemi22:

"Thank you Father. I like this clarification, sir. Really need to be addressed and you've done well sir. May you live long to enjoy your good deeds father."

adeleke.ruth:

"Who wants to shey yeye daddy wa lori mediaE be like say the person no wan make am for this life abi?? Please be careful oooo and find work to do that trying to bring down people Awon oloriburuku somebody "

asalewa:

"The best !!! Still promoted the brands he works for . No Odun slander is allowed biko!!!"

