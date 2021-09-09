Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, recently took time out on social media to praise and appreciate her husband, Ola Owolomonse

The film star shared an adorable photo of herself and her man as she noted some of the great things he had done in their marriage

According to Aiyeola, her man was the glue holding them together and she thanked him for his selflessness and generosity

Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, recently made it known to her fans on social media that her husband, Ola Owolomonse, is a very good man.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the film star shared a cute snap of herself with her man as she proceeded to explain why he was special to her.

According to Aiyeola, her husband is loving, patient, a giver, selfless, a protector and numerous other kind words.

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola praises her husband. Photos: @opeyemi_aiyeola1, @olasexcy

Not stopping there, the film star thanked her hubby for his love and sacrifices and his ability to manage her tantrums. She also asked her fans to extend their love to him.

In her words:

“@olasexcy my haven ❤️. This man right here is everything . Loving , full of patience, perseverance unltd, a giver to the core, selfless, mum n dad combine, protector , home keeper , surest n die hard fan ❤️. Thank you my love for all the sacrifices and ability to absorb my countless tantrums. Walahi na man you be jor .

"Pls don’t praise me for the ability to hold my marriage ooo , give it to @olasexcy He is the glue keeping us together. Pls help say thank you to this rare treasure ❤️”

See her post below:

Nigerians react

Seeing as a lot of celebrated relationships have been falling apart on social media in recent times, a number of fans were pleased to see a happy celebrity couple.

Read some of their comments below:

Titijejefilms:

“Thank you for loving this troublesome woman @olasexcy.”

T_glamour_circle:

“I know it's good ooo Mama and I am happy for you but I feel you should still keep him by not even talking about him on social media at all this September ... Everywhere dey hot ooo Who says my advice counts.”

Bukolanimi:

“While some will say they are scared of revealing their man, some are happy, May I be happy with no fears when my man comesAMEN. Fu*ck jealousy and envy.”

Bornbold_1:

“You should have just keep this to yourself ma'am, Social media has one spirit that affects marriage these days o.”

Omotunde_apinke_ogundimu:

“May the Lord in His infinite mercy continue to hold u both together forever in love and unity . @olasexcy you shall continue to be the head forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you for all you do baba mi.”

Nice one.

