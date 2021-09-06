A Nigerian businessman made new automobile owners of 23 persons in his community as he bought new cars for them

The businessman and philanthropist handed the new whips to the beneficiaries on the occasion of his birthday

Mixed reactions have trailed the photos as some Nigerians have questioned the rationale behind his gesture, others hailed him

Nigerian politician and business man, Dr Partrick Ifenayi Ubah, caused a stir in his community as he gifted 23 persons new cars.

The kind gesture was confirmed by the head pastor of Omega Power Ministries pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who shared photos from the exercise on his Facebook page.

The gift was handed to the beneficiaries on his birthday Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the car gifts was on the occasion of Ifeanyi's 50th birthday which held on Friday, September 3.

The beneficiaries were reportedly handed the car at the politician's hometown in Nnewi, Anambra.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The black Toyota SUVs were parked in style at the compound of Ifeanyi.

Social media reacts

Many people however argued that the car gifts have political undertone.

John Ujubuonu commented:

"Odogwu aburo guy name ooo, he is doing well."

Bright Hienulo wrote:

"Election purposes, please vote with your conscience."

Centohams Centohams stated:

"He is not any good man. I pray his hand is not in what mazi Nnamdi Kanu is Going through."

Malachi Ebepum remarked:

"Life is worth celebrating, appreciating God's gift of life in a grand style. Happy birthday to odogwu nwoke. May God accomplish your heart desires in Jesus name. amen."

Nigerian billionaire gifts over 120 persons foodstuffs and cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian billionaire had surprised over 120 persons with cash and foodstuffs.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 23, the president of Chinmark Group shared that providing help to people was the key to making society better.

The photos Marksman shared showed people overjoyed as they receive the items he tagged palliatives.

He wrote:

"This morning we delivered Palliatives to over 120 Persons who are trusting God for Help !!!!

"If we do our Part in helping one another ,the society will be better , we are first humans .

"All we have God gave us."

Source: Legit.ng News