A former pastor who dumped Christianity and is now an atheist has stated that Jesus did not have to die on the cross

In a viral video, the atheist pointed out certain things that he believes Christians are not ready to hear about their Christian faith

The pastor's rant in the video sparked a debate among Christians and non-believers about Jesus dying on the cross

Source: TikTok

The ex-pastor said:

"...Today's truth bomb is simple: Jesus didn't have to die on the cross. If God is all-powerful and all-knowing, then the phrase 'had to' doesn't apply to God.

"God could have chosen to forgive humans without bloodshed, but he chose not to. Instead, the story says that Jesus chose to die, and somehow that is supposed to make you guilty enough to believe.

"Think about it this way: If someone says I love you so much that I am going to unalive myself just for you and then blames you if you don't accept it, that's not love. That is emotional manipulation.

"If God truly needed a human sacrifice to forgive people, then he is not all-powerful, and that is not mercy, it is just divine theatre.

"So, no. Jesus didn't have to die on the cross or make it some theatrical event. He chose to, and the story designed to guilt you into devotion. Because if forgiveness requires blood, then God is not all-powerful and that Grace was never free to begin with."

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

Former pastor's rant sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former pastor's rant below:

Turner said:

"I used to really irritate my pastors! When I asked them about Adam and Eve being the first people on earth! Everyone came from Adam and Eve that would mean ince'st oh that didn’t go over well."

darich29 said:

"Even in Sunday school It never made sense that I owed Jesus something for his personal choice to die, if he even did. His marketing team and PR reps need to be accountable."

Marci 🇨🇦 said:

"Not to mention, if according to the Bible, Jesus was crucified to save our sins, that means ALL sins. Therefore, all people are going to Heaven and there is no need for Hell to be a threat."

Jessika said:

"When I was little in church, and even today, I was wondered why god even created the idea of sin? Like he had to create everything, even sin. Why would he create pain, when he has the power to keep everyone happy and healthy? Such an abusive relationship."

Chip said:

"And Christ knew he would resurrect. So it's not really a sacrifice."

Zokee said:

"That’s exactly what Jesus did on The Cross, and resurrected, so that we sinners can be justified and sanctified in Christ. Former pastor, nah no way, a Bible scholar absolutely not. Nobody is forcing you to believe, you can choose your own destiny."

user4474022685959 said:

"Am I the only one that realize that the only thing people attack is Jesus Christ. That’s because they don’t want to give up the world they want to live in the sins that they are living in. You never see them attacking any other thing."

Source: Legit.ng