A Nigerian billionaire Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah has put smiles on the faces of people following his recent kind gesture

The businessman who is the president of Chinmark Group distributed cash and packaged foodstuffs to over 120 persons

Sharing pictures from the exercise, Marksman said that society will get better when people help each other

Nigerian billionaire Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah has warmed the hearts of many people on social media as he showed kindness to people.

Marksman distributed palliatives of cash and packaged foodstuffs to more than 120 persons.

The man said the society will be better if people do their parts in helping one another Photo Credit: Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 23, the president of Chinmark Group shared that providing help to people was the key to making society better.

The photos Marksman shared showed people overjoyed as they receive the items he tagged palliatives.

The businessman was flanked by aides as he personally distributed the sack bags of food items himself.

He wrote:

"This morning we delivered Palliatives to over 120 Persons who are trusting God for Help !!!!

"If we do our Part in helping one another ,the society will be better , we are first humans .

"All we have God gave us."

Nigerians praise the man's gesture

Ifytex Morah wrote:

"I always appreciate you nd at dsame time works hard to do more like u in d future,I want the blessing of giving to locate me.. God bless me to bless others ijn Amen."

Chukwunonso Eze remarked:

"Looking at you makes me begin to wonder the kind of man you? Really if half of all the able handed men can do half of what you do what else are we saying. God bless u so much Sir."

Echika Love Chukwuma said:

"If the zeal to serve in the political sector comes up, please do well to serve, sir.

After all... All that we have God gave us!!!"

Favour Gerald commented:

"If only Government at all levels can do half of this kind gesture, this country will be a better place. God bless you sir."

