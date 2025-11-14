"This Guy Dey Give Me Joy": Video of Lieutenant Yerima Displaying Playful Side Surfaces
- A funny video of a popular lieutenant who had a faceoff with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, has gone viral
- Lieutenant Yerima was captured in the hilarious clip running around a compound and playing a viral word game "don't leave me"
- Social media users who came across the hilarious throwback video took turns to shower praise on the naval officer
A video showing the popular naval lieutenant who had a tense encounter with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has left many in stitches.
The short clip, which resurfaced on TikTok, showed Lieutenant Yerima in a playful mood, leaving many Nigerians in awe.
Video of Lt Yerima playing in compound surfaces
The clip was posted by the Instagram user @navaldiva02, who expressed his amazement while sharing the content.
In the throwback video, Yerima ran around a compound with a friend, as he participated in the viral wordplay challenge known as 'don't leave me'.
Nostalgic video of Wizkid and Davido performing together at OBO’s sister’s wedding resurfaces online
The post immediately drew the attention of Nigerians, with many people eager to watch a different side of the officer whose earlier confrontation with Wike had gone viral.
Reactions trail funny video of Lt Yerima
Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the now-viral video.
Tunde said:
"This guy dey give me joy. So he's this funny. Yerima. Correct guy."
Officialchel said:
"We need more of his type."
Dsho500 said:
"Am not a fool sir."
Spartacus_shoes reacted:
"Fearless gallant soilder."
Callmei.barbie said:
"So satisfying to watch."
Onyinyechi__favour said:
"Why him resemble Uche Maduagu for here."
Onyinyechi__favour said:
"You don dey crush hahahahahah."
Jax said:
"Ah how??? Where???!!!! Na Small thing de vex yerima wife association (YwA)."
Stagirl2004 said:
"This wan go know how to play Love play. I like when guy his mean and also loving."
@Ochuko said:
"It will only takes marine and navy to understand all what he said."
@Miracle Adadiche reacted:
"Training school was so much fun with him he’s really a good guy always keeping to the standards."
@u.fjaybeetextile said:
"And when u do something for Nigeria u go definitely go viral. Even watin u never post u go see am for Social media."
@naval boii said:
"Nah only ahoi understand the place be like say nnbts sweeming pool."
@joeboyblinko said:
"Civilians won't understand. It's all Naval."
@Baggie B reacted:
"Camera man go down."
@omo olawale said:
"Nobody con serious again for country."
@Sunday H ladder said:
"I am a two star general in Nigeria police but you see that thing you do, you really make us proud Adamawa/Borno we no dey cary last."
@Okoronkwo Nnenna said:
"Female gender are proud of you, what our Natasha couldn’t achieve where senate president dey, you run am for us at Wike end."
See the post below:
Man posts rare clip of Wike vs Yerima confrontation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a post on X showing an 'unseen' part of Nyesom Wike's viral confrontation with a naval officer.
Naval Officer Yerima earned praises online following his recent faceoff with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.