A funny video of a popular lieutenant who had a faceoff with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, has gone viral

Lieutenant Yerima was captured in the hilarious clip running around a compound and playing a viral word game "don't leave me"

Social media users who came across the hilarious throwback video took turns to shower praise on the naval officer

A video showing the popular naval lieutenant who had a tense encounter with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has left many in stitches.

The short clip, which resurfaced on TikTok, showed Lieutenant Yerima in a playful mood, leaving many Nigerians in awe.

Yerima seen showing off his playful side. Photo credit: Choco_diva/TikTok.

Video of Lt Yerima playing in compound surfaces

The clip was posted by the Instagram user @navaldiva02, who expressed his amazement while sharing the content.

In the throwback video, Yerima ran around a compound with a friend, as he participated in the viral wordplay challenge known as 'don't leave me'.

The post immediately drew the attention of Nigerians, with many people eager to watch a different side of the officer whose earlier confrontation with Wike had gone viral.

Lieutenant Yerima engages in a funny game of words. Photo credit: @navalforce/TikTok.

Reactions trail funny video of Lt Yerima

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the now-viral video.

Tunde said:

"This guy dey give me joy. So he's this funny. Yerima. Correct guy."

Officialchel said:

"We need more of his type."

Dsho500 said:

"Am not a fool sir."

Spartacus_shoes reacted:

"Fearless gallant soilder."

Callmei.barbie said:

"So satisfying to watch."

Onyinyechi__favour said:

"Why him resemble Uche Maduagu for here."

Onyinyechi__favour said:

"You don dey crush hahahahahah."

Jax said:

"Ah how??? Where???!!!! Na Small thing de vex yerima wife association (YwA)."

Stagirl2004 said:

"This wan go know how to play Love play. I like when guy his mean and also loving."

@Ochuko said:

"It will only takes marine and navy to understand all what he said."

@Miracle Adadiche reacted:

"Training school was so much fun with him he’s really a good guy always keeping to the standards."

@u.fjaybeetextile said:

"And when u do something for Nigeria u go definitely go viral. Even watin u never post u go see am for Social media."

@naval boii said:

"Nah only ahoi understand the place be like say nnbts sweeming pool."

@joeboyblinko said:

"Civilians won't understand. It's all Naval."

@Baggie B reacted:

"Camera man go down."

@omo olawale said:

"Nobody con serious again for country."

@Sunday H ladder said:

"I am a two star general in Nigeria police but you see that thing you do, you really make us proud Adamawa/Borno we no dey cary last."

@Okoronkwo Nnenna said:

"Female gender are proud of you, what our Natasha couldn’t achieve where senate president dey, you run am for us at Wike end."

