A beautiful local woman has completed a university degree and just bought her first car all within a week

The young lady is definitely on her way in life and headed online to share the good news with her many supporters

People flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the thriving new graduate and car owner

A local woman has left Mzansi in absolute awe after bagging a university degree and securing the keys to her first car all within a matter of days.

The exceptionally accomplished local beauty says it all comes down to the many blessing of God and could not be more excited.

A local woman has graduated and bought her first car all within the space of one week. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: UGC

God is great

, the popular student forum Varsity World did not give much away about the young woman but simply shared that Rolivhuwa Mudau was overjoyed at having achieved so much.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mudau captioned the celebratory post:

"This year I bought my 1st brand new car and graduated within space of week #Lord is great."

People could not believe all that the incredible young lady had achieved in the space of one little year. Many people wished her well in the comments section.

Many people were impressed

Check out some of the excited reactions below:

Mkhululi Aya Maduna Mzili said:

"Congratulations Queen!! And you are my type."

Mmanipho Mshubi said:

"I'm proud."

TE BO GO Keynesian said:

"This is God's grace."

Makhosazana Nkosi said:

"Inspired."

Vusumzi Mavusi said:

"You're blessed."

Mapule Mkhonto said:

"Congratulations ngwana kgomo."

Karabo Bridgette Soodi said:

"Well done."

I was pregnant in school but still succeeded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Oyewo Oyenike Noimot, went online to narrate her life story and how she overcame all her struggles.

In a post on her LinkedIn page, Oyenike revealed that she is the only black-skinned obstetrician and gynaecologist consultant in Belarus.

The lady said she did all that despite the fact that she got pregnant in her second year in medical school when she was between 19 and 20 years old.

The lady stated that she had to hustle to finish school with a child and also face the many challenges along the way.

Source: Legit