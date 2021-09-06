Senator Orji Uzor Kalu amazed many online as he vibed hard to Phyno's High Way in the presence of his colleagues

The Nigerian politician's hand and leg moves got people talking as some wondered if he wanted to twerk

There were Nigerians who debated if he was the best governor Abia state has had so far since independence

A former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, has stirred many reactions among Instagram users after his dancing video was shared online by @Instablog9ja.

In the short clip, the senator danced as he was surrounded by his colleagues who cheered him on. At a point in the video, he asked the DJ to switch the song to DJ Kaywise and Phyno's High Way.

Orji Uzor Kalu's dance moves got many people talking. Photo source: @instablog9ja, @phynofino

He danced hard

When the song came on, Senator Kalu infused much energy into his moves as he clapped and danced.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video found it really amusing as some wondered why he was so happy.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1500 comments with thousands of likes.

Mixed reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

beautiful_bee4u asked:

"Was he about to twerk at some point?"

unikf8 said:

"Nigeria money don enter somewhere again."

lyndiways said:

"See them after sharing our money."

deltarelish said:

"Happiness isn’t free, your national budget has all these ones covered."

pretychikabros said:

"Despite all of them are bad, he was d best Abia state HV had so far."

mimi_u.s said:

"It’s the hand movement for me."

