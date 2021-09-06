Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra have promised to ensure that the candidate of the party in the forth coming election wins

According to leaders of the party, it will be difficult for any party to win because of the huge support the PDP enjoy

Specifically, the party members said Anambra North Senatorial District is not a catchment of the APC

A statement has been made ahead of the governorship election in Anambra state. The statement was made by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra North Senatorial District.

The district has declared that Chief Valentine Ozigbo, the party candidate will sweeps the votes on November 6 in their zone, The Sun Newspaper repots.

Anambra North PDP leaders say APC, APGA’s will lose in the next election in the state.

Source: UGC

Going further, the leaders vowed not to give the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties any chance to pick votes from the area where they reign.

This resolution was arrived at a meeting convened by the National Assembly member for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Chukwuka Onyema in the area.

He said:

“We need to correct the impression that Anambra North senatorial zone, and Ogbaru LGA in particular, is now a catchment of the APC. It is not."

Source: Legit Nigeria