The candidacy of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his People Democratic Party’s counterpart, Val Ozuigbo have been dismissed

Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, the African Democratic Congress campaign official, says both men are not electable

While Chuma-Odili described Soludo as an elitist, he said Ozuigbo is a newbie who does not have any influence in the state

Awka - The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said Anambra cannot afford to elect an elitist and a greenhorn politician in the state's forthcoming governorship election.

ADC campaign director-general, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, told The Nation newspaper on Wednesday, August 18 that the next governor must be a grassroots person, who has a connection with the people.

Soludo was described as too elitist to govern Anambra state. Photo credit: Photo credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and his People Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) counterpart, Val Ozuigbo, were not electable, regardless of their profiles.

He said the election was not about big names, big parties, or money, but about structures and the candidate’s ability to convince the electorate of his plans for the state.

His words:

“Soludo and Ozuigbo are not electable. Val Ozuigbo is a greenhorn, he’s a virgin. He’s just a ‘Jonny-Just-Come’. His presence in PDP has even destabilised the party because those people who are behind him are the real problems of the PDP. I don’t want to go there.

“Soludo is an intellectual and a great man, but he’s unelectable. Ask me why, Soludo is elitist in nature, you need someone who can come down to the grassroots and descend to their level.

“You need someone who can stand side by side a vulcanizer and an ‘akara’ woman on the road and speak the language they will understand, and not concepts and theories.

“Anambra isn’t looking for a professor. Anambra is looking for one who has a link with the people. And that’s where Akachukwu Nwankpo comes in. He is a man of the people.”

Anambra governor, Chief Willie Obiano disagrees with Chuma-Odilli, saying Soludo is the best person to succeed him as the next governor of the state.

The Guardian newspaper reports that Obiano made the statement at the 2021 New Yam Festival of Isuofia community in Aguata local government area recently.

He said that Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, has the intellectual capacity, local and international contacts, and other qualities required in a person to serve as governor.

ZLP calls for disqualification of Soludo, others

Meanwhile, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has asked the All Progressives Congress, APGA, and the PDP, to withdraw from the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

The spokesman of the ZLP campaign council, Afam Ofomata made the demand at a press conference, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Wednesday, August 18.

According to Ofomata, the three parties do not have valid candidates for the election.

INEC issues warning to parties

In a related development, INEC has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 6.

The nation’s electoral body said some of the orders have the tendency of eroding the powers of the commission and compromising its independence.

The commission also noted that the planning and preparation for election require certainty and adherence to timelines.

