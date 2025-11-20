The CBN has over 700 microfinance banks in Nigeria, offering various services to millions across the country

The drive for financial inclusion has also led to the rise of fake financial institutions posing as genuine banks

The apex bank has uncovered one such fake bank and advised Nigerians to avoid falling victim

As part of its efforts to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria over the years has issued licence to 737 microfinance banks (MFBs).

These banks offer various financial services such as loans, savings, insurance, and fund transfers, to low-income individuals and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Over 700 microfinance banks are licensed, Zuldal is not one of them. Photo: cbn

Source: Getty Images

List of requirements to own a bank

To obtain a licence from the CBN for a financial institution, applicants are generally required to provide:

A curriculum vitae of all beneficial owners.

Details of the institution’s shareholding structure for which the licence is being sought.

For shareholders who are legal entities or arrangements, relevant incorporation documents showing the current shareholding structure, as well as information on directors, trustees, or fiduciaries.

A completed beneficial ownership declaration form.

Evidence of the ability to screen customers and transactions for risks related to money laundering, terrorism financing, or proliferation financing (ML/TF/PF).

Evidence of the capacity to monitor, compile, and submit suspicious transaction reports (STRs) and other required regulatory filings.

Other details can be found here

Fake microfinance bank

Despite the CBN’s willingness to approve MFBs, some individuals have chosen to operate illegally.

In a recent statement signed by Hakama Sidi Ali (Mrs.), Acting Director of Corporate Communications, the CBN warned the public that Zuldal Microfinance Bank Limited is not licensed to operate any banking or microfinance business in the country.

According to the apex bank, Zuldal Microfinance Bank has reportedly been operating branches in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, while falsely claiming to hold a CBN-issued licence.

The CBN clarified that the organisation is not a licensed microfinance bank and has no authorisation to conduct banking or microfinance activities in Nigeria.

The apex bank urged the public to disregard any licensing claims by Zuldal Microfinance Bank and avoid engaging in any financial transactions with it, stressing that anyone who does so does so at their own risk.

CBN alerts Nigerians about Zuldal Microfinance bank claiming fake licences. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

List of approved Microfinance bank in Nigeria

AACB Microfinance Bank Limited

AB Microfinance Bank Limited

Abia SME Microfinance Bank

Abia State University Microfinance Bank Limited

Abigi Microfinance Bank Limited

Above Only Microfinance Bank

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Microfinance Bank

Abucoop Microfinance Bank Limited

Abulesoro Microfinance Bank

Accion Microfinance Bank Limited

ACE Microfinance Bank Limited

Achina Microfinance Bank Limited

ADA Microfinance Bank Limited

Adazi-Enu Microfinance Bank Limited

Adazi-Nnukwu Microfinance Bank Limited

Addosser Microfinance Bank

A comprehensive list can be accessed here.

