Wizkid featured Tems on his single, Essence off the Made in Lagos album and it has gone on to break world records

The song breaking records has put Wizkid and Tems in new light especially in theinternational music scene

Tems in a post on Instagram confirmed that she was featured on Drake's album that just dropped and she expressed gratitude for the opportunity

When music announced that he made magic with Tems, little did Nigerians know that it will break grounds and open rooms for new achievement.

The single, Essence off Wizkid's Made in Lagos broke records on the international scene after Canadian singer, Justin Bieber jumped on the remix.

Nigerians are proud of Tems Photo credit: @temsbaby/@champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Tems on a new level

Wizkid's career is not the only one that has taken a new course since Essence dropped, Tems who is one of the new kids on the block has also gone international.

She had earlier shared a post which confirmed that she is indeed on Canadian rapper, Drake's latest body of work, Certified Lover Boy.

She wrote:

"Mans said Nigerians must see TEMS in large font!! CLB on tha wayyy @champagnepapi'

See post below:

In a another post, Tems confirmed to the excitement of fans, that Drake's album had dropped. She also used the opportunity to thank the rapper for the opportunity.

"AYYY WE LITT!! Thank you @champagnepapi. CLB OUT NOW!!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react

symplysimi:

"So awesome. We're all so proud."

crazeclown:

"We are all PROUDDD"

theorangenerd:

"Superstar!"

guiltybeatz:

"abundant grace! talent overflow!"

therealmarvis:

"if back to back was a person."

mannywellz:

"Big Tems to the world!"

kngreatmvn:

"Tems you owned that song"

bioluwatifeh:

"Congratulations Tems!!"

DaBaby jumps on Wizkid's Essence

Wizkid’s Essence song has continued to garner more international accolades as music lovers, top rappers and singers among others can’t get over the Made in Lagos (MIL) track.

American rapper Dababy jumped on the track which features Tems and recorded a cover version.

Interestingly, the rap star didn’t stop at recording an audio version of the track as he also shot an official music video.

