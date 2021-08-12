A video of popular footballer Jesse Lingard has caught the attention of Nigerians in the online community

The Manchester United player in a video shared on his Snapchat page was seen listening to Wizkid’s Essence song

The video got many people talking on social media with many pointing out that the song continues to catch the fancy of international superstars

It is safe to say Wizkid’s Essence song featuring Tems is the biggest recording on his Made in Lagos (MIL) album, following the amount of recognition that has thronged the single.

Just recently, fans of the music superstar couldn’t keep calm after Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard, was spotted vibing to the song.

Footballer Jesse Lingard vibes to Wizkid's Essence. Photo: @wizkidayo/@jesselingard

Source: Instagram

Lingard was spotted outside his place of residence in a video posted on his official Snapchat page.

The footballer was also heard mouthing the lyrics of the song.

Watch the clip as sighted on social media below:

Wizkid’s fans can’t contain their excitement

As expected, the video racked in several reactions from fans and supporters of Wizkid who have argued that the song is the official summer record of the year.

Read some comments sighted below:

williamssuccess2 said:

"He’s not only listening he’s singing along side take note."

psalm_sam1016 said:

"He even sabi lyrics extraordinary."

bodak.wearz said:

"Greatest of all time."

ferrari_fat_boy_ said:

"Definitely winning grammy next year ESSENCE!!!"

chi_bu_ikem_ said:

"Shebi na Tems voice be this one too? Haters everywhere,celebrate greatness."

rayynald said:

"“Na only tems part them dey play” won’t comment on this one."

Wizkid gives free show at London club

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid decided to give back to the people who believed in him when he started performing on stage in London.

The father of three was spotted in the midst of an excited crowd as they popped champagne in a dimly lit club.

The Essence crooner reportedly spent hours with the crowd, making them feel like they had their own concert.

