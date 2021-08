Wikzid has scored another major accomplishment outside the shores of Africa and fans are super excited on his behalf

The singer’s song, Essence, off the MIL album, has now made history as the most ‘shazamed’ track in the US

The music recognition platform shared the news on social media while congratulating the Nigerian musician

Fans and supporters of the singer joined him in celebrating the achievement as many showered congratulatory messages on him

It is indeed a proud moment for Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid as he has now scored another massive accomplishment outside the shores of Nigeria, Africa.

Singer Wizkid's Essence becomes most 'shazamed' song in the US. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Just recently, popular music recognition platform, Shazam, took to social media announcing that the singer’s Essence song off the Made in Lagos (MIL) album, has made history as the most ‘shazamed’ song in the US.

The congratulatory post read:

"Big congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States."

Fans congratulate Wizkid

The news got many Nigerians and fans of the music star excited. Read some congratulatory messages sighted below:

dannyblaqc said:

"Wizkid to the world."

l_e_k_a_n__ said:

"Big Wiz doing Big Wiz things. My GOAT for a reason."

dazzy_naira said:

"Highest only Wizzy baby be your daddy ooh."

don_30bg said:

"@wizkidayo we never doubted bro."

mhr_henry said:

"The king of afrobeats Making history right before our eyes."

zinnyofficial_ said:

smilegraphics2010 ow huh!! So proud of Machala."

smilegraphics2010 said:

"Big Wiz to the world…. Up ."

Wizkid releases deluxe edition of MIL album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid got his fans excited as he shared great news about his fourth studio album online.

The Ojuelegba crooner released a new edition of his Made In Lagos album, which now has 18 tracks.

The singer also gave a shoutout to the artistes Bella Shurmda, Buju, and others that worked on the new project.

MIL Deluxe Edition featured four more tracks titled, Anoti, Mood featuring upcoming singer Buju, Steady, and the remix of Essence featuring singer Tems and Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Source: Legit