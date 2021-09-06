Adamawa has joined the growing list of the northern states where schools have been partially shut due to insecurity

The state government announced the immediate shutdown of 30 boarding junior secondary schools, effective from Monday, September 6

Another state where schools were recently closed is Zamfara which happens to be a hotbed of banditry and school kidnapping

Yola, Adamawa state - The Adamawa state government has announced the closure of 30 boarding junior secondary schools in the state over insecurity.

The Punch reported that the state's commissioner of education and human capital development, Wilbina Jackson, made the closure.

Adamawa government has directed 30 schools operating as boarding schools to henceforth function as day schools. Photo credit: Adamawa State Government

Jackson said the closure takes effect on Monday, September 6, till further notice, AIT also stated.

Legit.ng gathers that the move was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the insecurity bedevilling the country, especially the northern region.

Bandits terrorising the northern part of the country have recently shifted the attention to schools, with hundreds of school children abducted across many states.

However, the state government left four other boarding junior secondary schools open.

Boarding schools now day schools

The statement also indicates that the affected schools will be operating as day schools until further notice.

However, in the meantime, the students of the affected schools are to be placed in the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas, the statement added.

The commissioner urged all stakeholders including school principals and parents to ensure compliance with the new directive.

Zamfara shuts schools, imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew

In a related development, the Zamfara government has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew on 13 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner of police in the state, Ayuba Elkana, announced the curfew on Wednesday, September 1, in Gusau, the state capital.

According to Elkana, the 6pm to 6am curfew takes effect immediately until further notice. The police boss also announced the total and immediate closure of all the schools in the state.

FG orders total shut down of telecom services in Zamfara

Meanwhile, the federal government has also reportedly ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara state for two weeks over the worsening security situation in the state.

The directive was issued on Friday, September 3, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all telecommunications providers in the country.

The order was issued in a letter signed by the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta.

