Students in Zamfara state have to stop learning and return home as the security situation deteriorates

This is the police commissioner in the state announced the shutdown of all the schools in the northern state

The police boss also said a curfew has been imposed with immediate effect as part of the efforts to tackle the security crisis

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Zamfara government has reportedly announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew on 13 local government areas of the state.

Daily Trust reported that the commissioner of police in the state, Ayuba Elkana, announced the curfew on Wednesday, September 1, in Gusau, the state capital.

Zamfara state government has ordered the immediate closure of schools in the state. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

According to Elkana, the 6pm to 6am curfew takes effect immediately until further notice.

The police boss said it is part of measures to tackle the growing banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The commissioner also announced the total and immediate closure of all the schools in the state.

Elkana said the measures followed the increasing rate of attacks and abduction of school pupils, students and even teachers in schools across the state.

Channels TV cited the police commissioner as saying that the order was issued by the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle.

Bandits attack Zamfara school, abduct students

Earlier on Wednesday, bandits once again abducted some students following an attack on Kaya Day Secondary School in Zamfara state.

The incident occurred at about 11am in Maradun local government area of the state.

However, police authorities in Zamfara have yet to confirm the incident. Sources explained that the assailants invaded the school in a large number and left with the students to an undisclosed location.

