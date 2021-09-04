Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage gave her beloved dad an honourable burial ceremony with close family in attendance

The burial party also saw friends and colleagues of the All Over crooner at the ceremony in matching outfits

Tiwa's guests looked stunning for the burial ceremony as photos and videos surfaced on social media

Tiwa Savage is a household name in Nigeria; it is no wonder that she pulled a lot of influential people to attend her beloved dad's final burial ceremony.

The burial party witnessed the attendance of the singer's friends, many of whom are Nigerian celebrities who were all donned in matching blue aso-ebi outfits.

Nigerian celebs storm Tiwa Savage's party. Photos: @lifeofrona, @iniedo, @eniola_badmus, @asoebibella, @naijapartyowanbe

Source: Instagram

As expected, they all attended the party looking their best.

In this article, Legit.ng shares photos of entertainers looking their best at Tiwa Savage's party.

1. Actress Lily Afe with the body

2. Cool, calm, and collected Toyin Abraham

3. Iyabo Ojo looking gorgeous

4. Toke Makinwa, the baby girl for life

5. Fashionista Sharon Ooja

6. Ini Edo giving us hot

7. Idia Aisen with the baby girl look

8. Big, bold and beautiful Eniola Badmus

9. Lola Oj with hot legs

10. Stylish Rita Dominic

11. Moet Abebe with the big smile

12. Ozinna 'blue' us away

13. Stephanie Coker with the love of her life

14. Mercy Eke, the queen of highlights

15. What is a party without Bobrisky?

16. Davido's elder sister Sharon came with good vibes

Tiwa Savage shows up for her father's burial in style

The Koroba crooner arrived at the event in style, she showed up in a Rolls Royce, rocking a beautiful ensemble.

Tiwa wore a rich royal blue and gold embellished outfit with beautiful expensive-looking shoes and a statement purse.

The koroba singer finished the look with subtle make-up and jewelry. Her six-year-old son, Jam Jam also rocked a royal blue and white Yoruba outfit with a traditional cap to match.

The singer also shared clips from the church service on her Instagram story channel as well, it captured moments the pallbearers danced with the coffin down to the procession that led it out of the church.

Source: Legit