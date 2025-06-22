Aliko Dangote has unveiled plans for expansion and investment in Namibia after the successful completion of his mega refinery

Dangote stated during a visit to the country that his group’s expansion plans are not concentrated in Nigeria alone but Pan-African in scope

The Namibian President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, invited the Nigerian billionaire to consider the country in his next investment plans

Following his successful completion of the world’s largest refinery, Aliko Dangote has hinted at plans to expand into Namibia during high-level talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek.

The Nigerian billionaire’s visit marks another move in his conglomerate's ongoing energy and industrial markets across several African countries, including South Africa, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Tanzania.

Aliko Dangote moves to expand his conglomerate to Namibia

Source: Getty Images

Dangote to expand energy investment to Namibia

According to reports, Dangote said his investment mission is not about Nigeria alone, but continental in scope, calling on African entrepreneurs to invest in the continent.

Experts say the Nigerian billionaire’s interest in South Africa aligns with his company’s emerging green hydrogen strategy and energy ambitions, and its renewed focus on Africa-wide private sector partnerships.

Most importantly, Dangote announced the successful completion of his mega 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery, now the largest in the world, including a significant polypropylene, fertiliser, cooking gas, and other industrial products.

Dangote said:

"We now have oil and gas. We've just finished building the largest refinery ever built, not just in Africa, but globally."

“We produce one million tonnes of polypropylene, carbon black feedstock, LPG, sulphate chips, and a fertiliser capacity of over three million tonnes; the second largest in the world."

Dangote announces $620m investment in South Africa

According to him, his $620 million investment in South Africa is part of a larger strategy to promote economic self-reliance and intra-African trading.

He stated that the move is not about Nigeria but Africa, noting that investors must show that it can be done by Africans.

Responding, President Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the need for African-owned investments to drive value addition and job creation.

She stated that Africans don’t want to be seen as a rich continent with poor people despite its vast human and natural resources.

Business Insider reported that the Namibian President invited Dangote to consider Namibia as his home away from home, affirming her country’s readiness to support African-led investment projects with local impact.

Aliko Dangote announces massive CNG plans in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Dangote begins nationwide fuel distribution

Dangote’s plans to invest in South Africa coincide with his plans to roll out 4,000 CNG-powered trucks in Nigeria for nationwide fuel distribution.

The ambitious plan aims to provide fuel directly to end-users with incentives such as free logistics and credit facilities.

The move has rattled the downstream petroleum industry, with many saying it will displace traditional fuel marketers nationwide.

Dangote to build CNG stations in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery has explained that it plans to invest in CNG stations, also known as daughter stations, as it moves to begin nationwide fuel distribution on August 15, 2025.

The giant refinery disclosed this when it announced the launch of its fuel distribution bonanza a few days ago.

According to the refinery, the stations will help to power its 4,000 CNG-powered trucks to facilitate the delivery of petrol and diesel to end-users nationwide.

