Chinedu Ifesinachi John has been handed over to the police by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board

The teenager claimed he scored 380 in the examination but received 265 from the board after the results were released

According to the Jamb registrar, he was handed over to the police for investigation and subsequent prosecution

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said it has handed over a 19-year-old candidate in the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination to the police for investigation over what it described as “result tampering.”

According to the board’s Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who briefed journalists at JAMB’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the candidate, Chinedu John, had claimed he scored 380 in the examination conducted in June was surprised to receive 265 from the board after the results were released.

JAMB has handed over a teenager to police for allegd malpractice. Photo; JAMB

Source: Facebook

He said following alleged “alteration” of the UTME score, the candidate’s father, John Ifenkpam, approached an Enugu-based lawyer, Ikeazor Akaiwe, who wrote to JAMB for another opportunity for the boy to retake the examination and demanded N1 billion as damages.

According to Oloyede, the lawyer said the N1 billion was to cover for the physical and emotional trauma the boy had been through from being offered “two separate scores.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The candidate was said to have claimed that his UTME scores from 2019 till 2021 had been “altered” by the board, thereby denying him the opportunity to study his desired course – medicine.

On Friday, the candidate, his father and lawyers travelled to Abuja from Enugu state following an invitation from the management of the board led by the Oloyede.

Initially, the boy was given few minutes to “come clean” in a closed session with his father and lawyers about the results he was parading but insisted that his original score from the examination was 380.

Oloyede said, “We have 11 of them who tampered with their results. Two of them are already being prosecuted. The remaining ones we are going to withdraw their results and prosecute them. The main purpose is to sanitise the system, including our own staff.

“There was never any communication of 380 with this boy. Because this boy has accused JAMB, we are going to withhold his result until the investigation is concluded. We are going to request that our interactions with him be subjected to the public.”

JAMB cancels national cut-off mark, announces points for 2021 admissions

Also, JAMB has adopted minimum cut-off marks sent by tertiary institutions for admission into universities across the country for the 2021/2022 academic session.

JAMB made the disclosure in an announcement by its registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

500 JAMB prospective candidates get free NIN registration in Lagos

Earlier, no fewer than 500 prospective candidates for JAMB in Lagos enjoyed free registration for National Identification Number (NIN).

Legit.ng reported that the gesture was made by the DamDap Global Investment Limited in conjunction with the office of the traditional ruler of the Otumara community in the Lagos mainland local government area of the state.

Some candidates had encountered difficulty in registering for the NIN which is a mandatory requirement for the examination.

Source: Legit Nigeria