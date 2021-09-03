Kaduna state will maintain use of electronic voting machines in the forthcoming local government election in the state

Saratu Dikko-Audu, chairman of the state electoral commission said the voting machines which were successfully acquired by KADSIECOM

The northern state back in 2018 was the first government to start using the electronic voting system in Nigeria

Kaduna - Ahead of local government election in Kaduna billed for Saturday, September 4, the northern state will continue to use electronic voting machines.

Premium Times reports that this will be the second time the state will make use of the electronic voting system after the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), was encouraged by Governor Nasir El-Rufai to deploy technology for elections

The chairman of KADSIECOM, Saratu Dikko-Audu, said the commission acquired electronic voting machines which were successfully used back in 2018.

Kaduna will maintain use of electronic voting machines in the forthcoming local government election. Photo credit: @nasirelrufai

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the state government’s innovative use of technology to promote election integrity made Kaduna the first in Nigeria to adopt electronic voting, and the second entity in Africa.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Similarly, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Kaduna state deputy governor had also confirmed that the state will maintain use of electronic voting machines as it did in May 2018, The Sun added.

She made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme organised by KADSIECOM.

According to Balarabe, Kaduna state government has proven that elections can be safely conducted in Nigeria using electronic voting system.

2023 election: INEC targets 200,000 electronic voting machines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians might soon witness another election model. This follows the Independent National Electoral Commission's plan to buy about 200,000 electronic voting machines.

The machines are expected to cater for the 176,846 Polling Units in the country. This was disclosed by INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye.

According to him, INEC’s in-house engineers are evaluating proposals submitted by 49 companies, both local and foreign, for the supply of the machines.

E-transmission of election results: Group writes US, demands visa ban on 80 senators

Meanwhile, a group known as Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has written a letter to the United States of America through its Nigerian ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, asking for a visa ban on all the senators who voted against the electronic transmission of election results.

The eighty senators included 52 that voted against the bill and the 28 senators that were absent at the red chamber on the voting day.

The DVND president, Timothy Sule, the group also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent on any electoral act bill that failed to incorporate electronic voting, order of elections to start with governorship elections.

Source: Legit.ng