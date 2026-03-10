Nigerians in the US can access numerous government benefits for food, housing, and healthcare support

Washington, USA - People living in the United States (US), including citizens and lawful permanent residents, benefit from a wide range of opportunities, economic systems, and social services.

Legit.ng reports that these advantages, often associated with the “American Dream” and a high quality of life, include access to top-tier education, economic mobility, and diverse cultural experiences. Africans and other individuals can benefit from many of these opportunities in 2026.

For Nigeria, approximately 33.3% of the country's immigrant households in the United States receive some form of public assistance, such as food support or healthcare benefits.

Based on information from the official US government website, Legit.ng provides details on government programmes that may help cover food, housing, healthcare, and other basic living expenses.

US government's benefits 2026

1) Welfare and financial assistance

The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a federally funded, state-run programme, is available. Also known as welfare, TANF helps families pay for:

Food

Housing

Home energy

Child care

Many states also offer job training and help with tuition payments for work-related education.

Each state or tribal government runs its TANF program differently and has a different name.

Non-Americans can benefit from TANF if they are "qualified aliens", such as Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs/green card holders), refugees, or asylees, typically after a 5-year waiting period. Undocumented immigrants are generally ineligible for federal TANF, though some states offer state-funded assistance.

2) Health insurance

Nigerians lawfully residing in the US can access health insurance through employer-sponsored plans, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, and, depending on status and income, Medicaid or CHIP, offering benefits like lower monthly premiums, reduced out-of-pocket costs, and coverage for essential services.

Lawfully present immigrants with specific statuses often qualify for subsidies, while some states offer additional, more inclusive coverage options.

3) State and social service agencies

To access support from US state and social service agencies, interested individuals are advised to use the USA.gov Benefit Finder tool to check their eligibility for programmes such as SNAP (food assistance), TANF (cash assistance), and LIHEAP (energy support).

They are also encouraged to apply directly through state-specific agency websites or offices to obtain assistance for housing, childcare, and disability-related services.

4) Government loans and grants

The US government does not offer "free money" for individuals to fund their personal lives. Federal grants are typically only for states and organisations. But you may be able to get a federal loan for education, a small business, and more.

Opportunities include programmes that make it easier to purchase a home, student loans, and financial assistance after a disaster, among others.

5) Find government benefits and financial help

There are federal and state programmes for people who are struggling financially. These taxpayer-funded programs connect individuals and families with resources to help pay for expenses such as utilities, groceries, and more.

Each programme has its own set of qualifications, many of which are income-based.

6) Housing help

The US offers various housing assistance programs, including HUD-approved counselling (NACA), FHA loans, and state-specific rental subsidies.

Key resources include the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) for buying/rehabilitation, USDA loans/grants for rural home repairs, and local public housing agencies for rent assistance.

7) Social security

Social security provides a source of income when you retire or if you cannot work due to a disability.

Most US citizens can get social security benefits while visiting or living outside the US.

8) Government death benefits

Government death benefits in the US provide financial support to survivors of deceased workers, including a $255 one-time social security administration payment to a surviving spouse or child.

Other benefits include monthly survivor benefits for qualified spouses and children, and specialised, more substantial benefits for federal employees and veterans.

9) Assistance with utility bills

The US government offers help with utility bills primarily through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which assists with heating, cooling, and energy crises.

Eligible households can receive grants for bill payments, reconnection of services, and weatherisation.

10) Government checks and payments in America

The Donald Trump-led American government provides various payments, including tax credits (Advance Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate) and federal benefits (social security, VA, RRB).

Eligible individuals can check their status via the IRS website. Recent initiatives are transitioning to electronic payments for all federal checks.

11) Food assistance in the US

You can get immediate food help from the government and private organisations.

Also, your child may qualify for free or reduced-price meals at their school or childcare centre. They can get food assistance throughout the school year and during summer break.

12) Reporting incorrect benefit payments

Individuals experiencing issues with government payments are advised to contact the relevant issuing agency or office for assistance.

Such problems may include payments that are incorrect, delayed, or missing.

