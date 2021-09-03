The current crisis rocking the PDP will eventually tear its ranks apart if the needful is not done immediately

This was the position of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano, on Friday, September 3

Kwankwaso added that the leadership tension in the opposition party is fuelled by greedy and selfish chieftains

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, is afraid that the crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will cost it more than it can handle eventually.

Kwankwaso claimed that the leadership tussle in the opposition party is caused by selfish and over-ambitious politicians who seek only their interests and want power by all means.

The former governor said the problem of the PDP is selfish chieftains (Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso)

Source: Facebook

The PDP bigwig made this declaration on Friday, September 3, during an interview with BBC Hausa, monitored by The Cable.

Kwankwaso warned that the infighting, if not dealt with drastically, will surely tear the entire party apart.

He noted:

“Now the strength of the party has reduced and in the end what will happen is that it will tear us apart.

“You see the result will not help us since we do not have a president and we do not have many governors."

The northern politician distanced himself from the cause of the party's unrest, adding that he and persons with like minds want the party's good and development.

Kwankwaso breaks silence on recent encounter with Ganduje, reveals details of their meeting

Meanwhile, pictures of Kwankwaso greeting Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja had generated quite a buzz online.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement recently narrated how he met his successor at Abuja airport.

Media reports had revealed that Kwankwaso had spent an hour at the waiting room when he was informed that Ganduje who was going to board the same flight was on his way to the airport.

According to him, they both greeted themselves and each person went his way, adding that he believed God brought them together.

He went on to explain that Islam did not allow them to ignore each other when they met. Kwankwaso said apart from greeting one another, they did not have any other conversation.

