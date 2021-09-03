For a lot of brides, getting their hair done is just as significant as their wedding dress. In Nigeria, a lot of brides often lean towards either rocking their long natural hair or going for wigs that can be styled to their desires.

Well, Daisy - a Tanzanian belle - made a beautiful bride on her wedding day when she showed up rocking her natural hair in a low cut.

The bride looked stunning on her big day. Photo credit: @clemence_photography

However, she didn't just leave it at that, she added a bit of colour to her short locks to match her wedding look.

As is slowly becoming the norm with brides these days, Daisy also had a photoshoot in her 'bridal robe' - the look before the wedding dress.

She opted for a maxi corset dress with a simple headpiece.

Daisy who rocked a caped lacey mermaid dress for her special day did not only ditch the conventional hairdo but she also threw in her need for a bridal veil as well.

In its place, Daisy rocked a simple fascinator made of fishnets and a set of pearl earrings - similar to the ones on the fascinator.

Barbie for a day

It is one thing to follow trends and pull off stylish looks. However, it takes a whole lot of self-awareness, confidence, and courage to go for the unconventional, especially on a big day like your wedding.

This is something Destiny can relate with, as wedding photos of the beautiful bride have shown. While most African brides tend to go for black, brown or other subtle hair colours to rock on their big day, Destiny did quite the opposite.

The beautiful bride rocked a bright green and blonde look for her wedding and she was unarguably a stunning sight to behold!

Simple wedding look

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lace, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

