It is one thing to follow trends and pull off stylish looks. However, it takes a whole lot of self-awareness, confidence, and courage to go for the unconventional, especially on a big day like your wedding.

This is something Destiny can relate with, as wedding photos of the beautiful bride have shown. While most African brides tend to go for black, brown or other subtle hair colours to rock on their birthday, Destiny did quite the opposite.

Barbie for a day

The beautiful bride rocked a bright green and blonde look for her wedding and she was unarguably a stunning sight to behold!

The bride rocked a colourful hairdo for her big day. Photo credit: @bellanaijaonline (@tosinjoshweddings)

Destiny who rocked an off-shoulder ball gown sported a gorgeous coloured bouquet which - if looked at closely - matched the mint-coloured hair.

According to Bella Naija, Destiny and her beau, Kingsley, met while carrying out their chief bridesmaid and best man duties.

For her reception look, Destiny switched things up a bit as she stunned in a fitted skin-tone lacey jumpsuit with an elaborate cape.

For this look, she let down her Barbie hair as she prepared to dance away the night with the love of her life, surrounded by their loved ones.

Check out the look below:

The couple met at a wedding. Photo credit: @bellanaijaonline (@tosinjoshweddings)

Rainbow-coloured bride

A Ghanaian bride took wedding fashion to a whole new level with her odd but bold choice for a wedding dress made of several colours.

The idea of rocking two dresses on one's wedding day has been popularised in most African societies.

While brides go for a more traditional and subtle look for the church ceremony, their personalities more often than not come out to play in their choice of a reception dress for the big day.

It is common to see brides choose a colour other than the traditional white for their reception look. While some go with red, cream, blue or some other colours, it isn't every day that we see brides break the monochrome look and pile on the colours.

