Vice-President Shettima hailed Nigerian women in healthcare as silent custodians of national survival at the Women in Healthcare Network conference

He honoured frontline heroes like Dr Stella Adadevoh and Dr Amarachukwu Allison, praising women’s sacrifices during major health crises

The WIHCN and government leaders reaffirmed commitments to empower women in healthcare through wellness, mentorship and leadership initiatives

Nigeria's Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, has praised women working across the country’s healthcare system, describing them as the “silent custodians” of national survival and the backbone of Nigeria’s health response.

Speaking at the second annual conference of the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN) in Lagos, Shettima, represented by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Health, Dr Uju Rochas-Anwukah, lauded female health professionals for their sacrifices and resilience.

"How Women Redefining Nigeria's Healthcare": Shettima Explains

Source: Original

“For those who heal are the custodians of a nation’s continuity. The story of our nation’s survival through the storms of diseases and despair is written in the quiet heroism of women who have chosen to serve even when the odds were cruel," he said.

He further honoured the memory of notable figures who led frontline responses during national health emergencies, including the late Dr Stella Adadevoh, who curbed the 2014 Ebola outbreak, and Dr Amarachukwu Allison, who identified Nigeria’s first COVID-19 case in 2020.

Network committed to empowerment and leadership

The Women in Healthcare Network reaffirmed its mission to empower women across the health ecosystem, focusing on wellness, mentorship and leadership development.

Professor Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Chair of WIHCN’s Board of Trustees, said the Network was built on a “simple but powerful vision”.

“We created a community where women in healthcare can connect, learn, unlearn and be empowered to lead,” she said.

Founded two years ago by 15 women, WIHCN now has more than 300 members with active chapters in Lagos, Abuja and the United Kingdom.

The organisation has also partnered with government initiatives, including the Renew Her Programme led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health, Dr Adanna Steinacker.

Wellness as the foundation for impact

Dr Steinacker highlighted the importance of wellness among female professionals, urging women to prioritise self-care while driving change.

“As healthcare professionals, we often pour into others, sometimes forgetting that true leadership begins with our own wellness,” she said. “To be rooted in wellness is to recognise that we cannot pour from an empty cup. Rest, reflection and self-care are not luxuries but foundations of purpose.”

She pledged continued government support, adding:

“Your voices, your expertise and your leadership are at the heart of this transformation. To every young woman in this room, your dreams are valid, your brilliance is needed and your purpose is bigger than you can imagine.”

Lagos governor applauds women's role in healthcare

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, reiterated the state’s commitment to building an inclusive and innovative health system rooted in empathy and accessibility.

He praised women for their “unwavering pillars of strength, innovation and compassion,” and noted that healthcare is “more than just a job; it is a calling that connects deeply with our humanity.”

Source: Legit.ng