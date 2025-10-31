A young lady who is a lecturer is trending on social media because of the comments she made on students' answer scripts

The lecturer posted a video on TikTok showing the different remarks she made on the scripts while marking

Many social media users who saw the remarks she made went to the comment section to commend how she does her job

A young Nigerian lady who is a lecturer shared a video showing netizens the remarks she made on students' answer scripts.

The video started trending online after people saw what the lady wrote on each of the scripts.

In the clip posted by the lecturer identified as @shadesoflisa, she applies her Gen Z status while marking students' scripts.

One of the students scored 10 out of 10, and the lecturer wrote:

"Brain cells on fire."

Another student scored 5 out of 10, and she wrote:

"You ate laif way."

Also, one of the students scored 10 out of 10, and the lecturer remarked that "you ate and left no crumbs."

The post is captioned:

"When a Gen Z lecturer holds red pen, just know feedback will come with energy."

In another video, the student said some of the students did not believe she was their lecturer due to her young age.

Reactions as Gen Z lecturer makes post online

@Candypearl29 said:

"Not being Gen Z lecturer but being slim or petite my ND 1, I was the first to attend school that very day so I saw one slim small girl heading towards my departmental hall. I called her and I was like please, my love are you a student of FOOD TECHNOLOGY ND 1? She smiled and said no I said oh I’m sorry, my dear that was she said she my lecturer ah I started telling her sorry ma."

@joubou said:

"I introduced myself as their lecturer at the pathology department. Students were like my friend come and sit down before the lecturer comes. I joined them and we waited throughout the period."

@Johnson said:

"Years back when I introduced myself as the cooperative teacher the students greeted “good morning senior."

@Talk With Debby said:

"Fresher can be funny, just set your standards they will follow cause they have no choice."

@Sadiq_Bako said:

"As students are asking for the level you are; let me ask about the course you are taking."

@Bighappy said:

"All of a sudden everybody is now a lecturer in this CS, wooo let me not talk abeg before they go invite me come office."

@AKPAKA MICHAEL OSINACHI said:

"If to say we de get this kind lecturer we no for de miss lectures now na so so nma obinna and nma emeke we get."

