A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lace, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

The bride kept things chic for her big day. Photo credit: @jopstudios

Source: Instagram

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

Identified on Instagram as @bimmms24, the bride was all shades of gorgeous on her wedding day and it is glaring to see that minimalist looks for such occasions are a win-win when done right.

The pretty bride rocked a natural makeup look with her hair pulled to the back in a low bun.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Although it remains uncertain if her look was for a court or church wedding, her midi dress was all shades of pristine beauty.

The drama on the long sleeves did justice to the look and photos of the bride rocking a simple net veil and classy white bouquet are too stunning for words.

Traditional looks for bride

The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

For any bride preparing for her big day, her outfit is something she pays extra attention to and most times is willing to pay an arm and a leg to ensure that she gets the best outfit(s).

Wedding guest looks for men

Some of the most forgettable kinds of people at weddings include people who put very little into their appearance as guests.

It remains an unspoken rule that when attending a wedding, you show up and show out. This explains why a lot of people often go out of their way to ensure that they pick the best styles most suitable for their bodies in order to achieve that peng asoebi look that will have heads turning.

If you're a guy and more often than not, find it hard to pick a style to rock to a wedding, you're in luck. Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is one celebrity who has got both talent and the looks to go with it.

Source: Legit