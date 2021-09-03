Controversial reality star Tacha has shared her opinion about the recent drama that happened on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show

The BBNaija star wasn't pleased about how Boma dragged Angel and her family during a misunderstanding

Tacha later shared a post from a follower who said she wished Angel was Tacha, adding that she would have put Boma in his place

The recent drama between Boma and Angel that happened on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show has got Nigerians talking.

It all started when Boma confronted Angel about being a kiss and tell after they both agreed not to tell any of the housemates that they locked lips.

Tacha speaks on Angel and Boma's drama. Photos: @bomaakpore, @symply_tacha, @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Tacha wades in, calls Boma disgusting

BBNaija Tacha is one of the people who took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter that happened in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She called Boma disgusting, adding that what he's doing is unnecessary.

Tacha, who is known to lash out at anyone who comes for her, urged Angel to drag Boma.

She also shared a post from one of her followers who said she trusted Tacha. According to the follower, Tacha would have scattered everywhere if she was in Angel's shoes.

BBNaija: Tacha slams Boma for his rude words to Angel. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Evicted housemates react to Angel and Boma's drama

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye evicted housemates, Sammie, JMK, and Beatrice showed their love and support for Angel despite no longer being a part of the show.

While watching the show, Beatrice was seen passionately praising Angel as she lambasted Boma. JMK on the other hand said that she wished she was still on the show with the 21-year-old.

Sammie who seemed displeased by the fight was also seen pacing the room as he watched things unfold.

Whitemoney reveals the housemates he would evict

During a diary session on the reality show, the housemates were asked to name two housemates, a male and female each, that they would evict if given the power to.

Whitemoney revealed that Boma would be the male housemate he would evict. The reality star said that he would have added Pere’s name but he had been asked to name one person.

He said Liquorose would be the female housemate he would evict. According to him, she and Boma were threats to him winning the show.

Source: Legit