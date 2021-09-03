BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Angel and Boma, recently had a very heated exchange of words on the reality show

Former housemates on the show, JMK, Sammie and Beatrice, were spotted showing love to Angel as they watched the altercation

The three former housemates passionately cheered Angel on as she gave Boma a piece of her mind

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye evicted housemates, Sammie, JMK and Beatrice, recently showed their love and support for Angel despite no longer being part of the show.

The ex-BBNaija housemates were captured on video cheering Angel on as they watched her clash with Boma on TV.

While watching the show, Beatrice was seen passionately praising Angel as she lambasted Boma. JMK on the other hand said that she wished she was still on the show with the 21-year-old.

Ex-BBNaija housemates Beatrice, Sammie and JMK support Angel during fight with Boma. Photos: @bigbronaija, @lindaikejisblog

Source: Instagram

Sammie who seemed displeased by the fight was also seen pacing the room as he watched things unfold.

See the video below:

Fans speak on the former housemates’ reactions to Angel and Boma’s fight

The heated fight between Angel and Boma quickly made headlines with fans pitching their tents with the housemates they supported. Some of them also reacted to the video of Sammie, Beatrice and JMK cheering Angel on.

Read what they had to say below:

Milly_posh21:

“Boma don buy market ... how can u sleep with a married woman?”

Kzee_icey:

“Lol assuming dey are all inside dey will still b confuse on how to support .”

Send_a_dm_4_website_mobileapp_:

“Yeah ooooooo. Stand with Angel. Why will he say that bbn would be her greatest achievement???”

Engr_topman_tech:

“Yeah. Why would someone predict another person’s greatness achievement? Ah that’s pride o. Na God dey bless human o. Stand with Angel.”

Angel and Boma engage in heated fight

Shortly before their Boomplay tasks, Boma had confronted Angel about telling Queen that he is a 'kiss & tell'.

A short while ago, Boma and Angel enjoyed time alone in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference. They also agreed to not share details of their moment with other housemates.

However, it appears one of the two housemates spilled the gist leading to Boma confronting Angel about it.

In the course of the fight, he threw jabs at Angel's mental health and her family which appeared to have angered her leading to a war of words.

Source: Legit Nigeria