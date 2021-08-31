BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Whitemoney, was recently asked to select the two housemates he would evict if given the power

Whitemoney said that he would evict Boma and Liquorose because he saw them as threats to him in the house

The housemate added that he would have also mentioned Pere’s name but he was given the chance to name one male and one female

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Whitemoney, has disclosed that he would evict Boma and Liquorose if he had the power to do that.

In a recent diary session on the reality show, the housemates were asked to name two housemates, a male and female each, that they would evict if given the power to.

When it was Whitemoney’s turn in the diary room, he revealed that Boma would be the male housemate he would evict. Explaining further, the reality star said that he would have added Pere’s name but he had been asked to name one person.

BBNaija: Whitemoney says he will evict Liquorose and Boma. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney also added Liquorose would be the female housemate he would evict. According to him, she and Boma were threats to him winning the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The housemate added that after evicting them, he would compensate them outside the house.

See the video below:

Fans react to Whitemoney’s statement

Read some of their comments below:

Pixielott_2351:

“It’s his laugh after saying compensation for me…#WMG.”

Dfoodeffect:

“That's the game, take out your competition!”

Kalvie19:

“WhiteMoney is no one’s friend in house, just a gamer. Playing everyone inside and outside .”

R.bukola:

“If Smartness was a person. He identifies his competition. Brave move!!!”

Interesting.

Boma was using Angel for his highlight - JMK discloses to Ebuka

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, JMK, was one of the housemates to get evicted from the show on August 29, 2021, and she recently spoke with the show host, Ebuka, on her time spent in the house.

During the interview, the young lawyer touched on her friendship with Angel and the relationship she had with Boma.

According to her, she once heard Boma speaking on what would be his highlight for the week. JMK said once she noticed he got closer to Angel, she had to warn her friend to be careful of him.

Source: Legit