Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is steady on cruise mode especially when he hangs out with his crew home or abroad

In a funny video sighted on Instagram, it looked like he was shopping with his lawyer and some other guys

Davido asked his lawyer to borrow him 20k which is presumable in dollars, the young man and the people around laughed

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Davido is unarguably one of the celebrities who share funny highlights on social media.

The father of three is seen at his goofiest/happiest whenever he hangs out with his kids or crew, both home and abroad.

Davido gets people talking about being broke Photo credit: @davido/@prince_ii

Source: Instagram

In a video that made rounds on social media, he was heard asking a young man, who is also his lawyer to borrow him 20k, presumably in foreign currency.

The request was a funny one knowing how rich the singer is. His lawyer and some of the people around laughed.

Davido also laughed as he shouted his request over and over.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments gathered from the post below:

ladyque_1:

"OBO na cruise."

simeon_black:

"Lol. You wan borrow money from your lawyer wey you Dey pay him salary."

o.ola.45:

"If any of my friend ask me ehn, I go deck am, so you want to Shey yeye mi loju awon aradugbo?"

ibeojo:

"Even "Nigeria the giant of Africa" dey borrow urgent 2k from China."

deltarelish:

"Rich cruise."

dannygram__:

"Bobo get am abeg they should bill him."

nicolatstudios:

"Should we open a GoFundMe for him?"

kiddmickey_:

"If a whole obo dey beg lmaoo what are we?"

charmingbaibe:

"Is that sapa?"

Source: Legit