US immigration authorities have suspended green card and citizenship applications from Nigerians and other nationals newly added to an expanded travel ban

The Trump administration cited national security concerns and deficiencies in screening and information sharing by affected countries

Nigeria was placed under partial restrictions following an earlier designation as a country of particular concern

US immigration authorities have suspended the processing of green card and citizenship applications filed by Nigerians and nationals of several other countries newly added to an expanded American travel ban.

The decision followed directives issued under the Trump administration, according to a report by CBS News.

The US suspends green card and citizenship applications from Nigerians and other countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The suspension affects applications handled by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and is linked to an ongoing review of immigration screening procedures. A US government official said the move was driven by national security considerations tied to concerns over vetting and information sharing by affected countries.

US explains reason for expanding travel ban

The development came after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Tuesday, December 16, further tightening entry rules for nationals from countries the administration described as high risk.

The proclamation cited what it called “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that could pose threats to US national security and public safety.

Nigeria was among 15 additional countries placed under partial restrictions. The inclusion marked a major escalation for Nigerian nationals seeking permanent residency or citizenship in the United States.

Trump had earlier taken a hard stance on Nigeria. On October 31, he designated the country a “country of particular concern” following allegations of a Christian genocide. That classification set the stage for tougher immigration scrutiny.

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The suspension means affected applicants cannot proceed with green card or naturalisation processes while the review is ongoing. Immigration lawyers have warned that delays could stretch indefinitely, depending on the outcome of the security assessment.

Below is the full list of countries revealed to be affected by the suspension of green card and citizenship applications:

Countries affected Full travel ban:

Burkina Faso

Mali

Niger

South Sudan

Syria

Laos

Sierra Leone

Partial travel restrictions Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Côte d’Ivoire

Dominica

Gabon

Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Tonga

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Previously affected countries Afghanistan

Burundi

Chad

Cuba

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Somalia

Sudan

Togo

Turkmenistan

Yemen

Venezuela

Trump identifies one African country he does not want

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had renewed harsh criticism of Somali immigrants as federal authorities prepare for a major immigration enforcement action in Minnesota.

His remarks, delivered during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2, revived a long-running dispute between the White House and one of the largest Somali communities in the United States.

BBC reported that Trump told reporters he does not want Somalis living in the country. He said they should “go back to where they came from” and added that “their country is no good for a reason”. He described Somali migration as harmful to the US and repeated earlier claims about security threats.

Source: Legit.ng