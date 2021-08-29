A Nigerian lady, Annie Onoja, couldn’t hold back her tears after seeing top singer, Davido, perform

The music star who was present at the Yam Festival in London performed his hit song, Jowo

The performance seemed to greatly touch Annie and she was heard shedding uncontrollable tears as she sang along

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently left one of his fans in tears during his performance at a concert in London.

The DMW boss performed at the Yam Festival which took place on August 23 and the crowd was greatly moved by him.

The music star sang his hit song, Jowo, on stage, as many fans whipped out their phones to record him.

Davido makes female fan cry as he performs in London. Photos: @annieonoja

Source: Instagram

One fan in particular, Annie Onoja’s video stood out and soon made the rounds on social media.

Annie was heard crying uncontrollably as she sang along with Davido during his Jowo performance.

See the viral video below:

Internet users react

A number of internet users had interesting things to say about Annie’s video. Some of them found it amusing.

Read a few comments below:

Miberyln_:

"The last time wey I cry like this; na thief dem thief my phone."

Dee_khing:

"This one don chop breakfast that’s why the song hits different ."

Oluwaseunsakaba4:

"Ask her to cry for Jesus now na lie ."

Ganiyat_kashamadupe:

"I no fit cry for any celebrity ooo."

Lizzyofvalor_:

" be like she chop breakfast before the show."

Decency_irene:

" I never see celebrity wey go make me cry sha congratulation girl."

Interesting.

