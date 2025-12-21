Two top northern states emerge winners in the 2025 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition

Governor Zulum emphasises competition's significance for peace and education in Borno State

296 contestants from 30 states showcased their Qur’anic recitation skills in the celebrated event

Representatives of Borno and Kano states have emerged overall winners of the 2025 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

Specifically, Musa Ahmed Musa of Borno clinching the male category and Hafsat Sada of Kano taking the female title.

The 2025 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition produces Kano and Borno states as overall winners. Photo credit: @Usmansyamma

Source: Twitter

The results were announced on Saturday in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, by the Director of the Centre for Islamic Studies at Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Professor Abubakar Yelwa.

Winners announced at closing ceremony in Maiduguri

Professor Yelwa disclosed that the competition, which lasted one week, was the 40th edition in the series and featured 296 contestants drawn from 30 states of the federation.

He said participants competed across six different categories, testing their mastery, accuracy and eloquence in Qur’anic recitation.

Competition draws contestants from 30 states

The national event brought together young male and female reciters from across the country, highlighting the depth of Qur’anic scholarship and memorisation among Nigerian youths.

Organisers described the turnout and quality of recitations as a testament to the sustained interest in Islamic education nationwide.

Hosting signals return of peace to Borno, says Zulum

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, said the successful hosting of the competition signalled the return of peace and stability to the state.

“To host this milestone 40th edition is not just an honour for Borno State, it is a profound affirmation of our enduring commitment to peace, education and the noble pursuit of knowledge, particularly the divine wisdom contained within the Holy Qur’an,” Zulum said.

The governor said the competition symbolised the resolve of the people of Borno to embrace peace, learning and spiritual development, Daily Trust reported.

“Borno State remains resolute in its mission to rebuild, restore peace and prioritise education, both secular and religious. The successful hosting of this national event is a clear signal to the world. Borno is back, Borno is safe and Borno is a centre for learning and spiritual growth,” he added.

Zulum congratulates winners and participants

Zulum congratulated the winners and all participants, describing their achievements as products of discipline, dedication and reverence for the Qur’an.

Attention turns north as two states claim top honours at the 2025 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition. Photo credit: Babagana Zulum

Source: Twitter

“To those who have emerged as the ultimate champions in their respective categories, I offer my most profound congratulations. Your success is not merely a victory in a competition, it is a crowning achievement born of countless hours of discipline, commitment and reverence for the Word of Allah,” he said.

He also praised other contestants, noting that participation itself reflected courage and a sincere pursuit of knowledge, Punch reported.

“The true spirit of this competition lies not just in the prizes won, but in the noble pursuit of knowledge and the courage to participate,” the governor added.

Dignitaries grace national Qur’anic event

Governor Zulum expressed appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima; his wife, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima; governors and deputy governors; royal fathers; Usman Dan Fodio University; and other supporters for their roles in the success of the event.

The ceremony was attended by the wife of the Vice President, the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Dikko Umaru Radda; the Deputy Governor of Sokoto state; the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; traditional rulers; members of the National and State Assemblies; senior party officials, Islamic scholars and other dignitaries.

See photos here:

