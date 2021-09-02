A video recently made the rounds on social media showing top singer, Davido, dancing on a train

The celebrated music star was with an unknown lady on the underground train to the surprise of fans

Numerous fans of the music star took to the comment section to react to the trending video in different ways

Top Nigerian musician, Davido, is known to be fun-loving and he was spotted having a good time on the London underground train.

In a video making the rounds on the social media space, the Risky crooner was seen dancing on the train with an unidentified lady.

In the short clip, the singer’s voice was heard singing on a speaker in the background as he and the lady danced around a pole.

Davido dances with a lady on the train. Photos: @adesope.olajide

Source: Instagram

The clip was shared online by London broadcaster, Adesope Olajide, and he explained that Davido might have been dancing for what was possibly a video shoot.

In his words:

“The baddest @davido #Davido spotted possibly shooting a video on the London Underground.”

See the clip below:

Fans react to viral video

Not long after the video was posted, it caught the attention of numerous Davido fans and haters who shared their takes on it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Everythingilr:

“David in those days didn't use to touch girls but now that his no longer with Chioma he been doing some touching. we see you .”

Itsdabright:

“This one no get wahala who God bless.”

Tonyjosh_:

“Flop on arrival... Baba Imade we're done with Amapiano.”

Abosede.shonibare5:

“He can't hide the ghetto out of him.”

Interesting.

