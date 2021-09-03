The marriage of singer 2baba and actress Annie Idibia has become a subject of discussion on social media

While some Nigerians criticised her for bringing her private affairs online, others said she must have been frustrated to have done that

Legit.ng asked its readers how they think the Nollywood actress should have handled her marriage and they shared their thoughts

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has got Nigerians discussing her issue on social media with many criticising her.

The mother of two slammed her husband for spending time with his baby mama Pero and at the same time accused his family of not liking her.

Annie Idibia criticised 2baba and his family. Photos: @annieidibia1

Legit.ng readers speak

Legit.ng then asked it's readers how they think the actress should have handled her marriage situation and they shared their thoughts.

Some people stated that she shouldn't have brought the matter on social media as it would worsen things.

Queen Kiki:

"She didn't do the right thing at all. It is what they can sort out in the house, bringing it on social media will only cause more problems."

Itz Obiwounder Obi:

"Annie showed how evil her heart can be, she started dating and she is aware of 2face baby mama not today but choose to come up with this issue on social media to expose him.i think 2face has no problem the shame will go back to her."

Onyinyechi Vera Ekekwe:

"She should have left it outside social media it will do her more harm Dan good."

Becky Salisu:

"No marriage is perfect so I think bringing it to the public is not a idea, she owns her family and she should be able to handle it amicably..."

Digha Shasha:

"She shouldn't have brought it to social media, there are better ways to handle the situation without the public knowing about it."

Daina Rose:

"A jealous woman is a killer. Annie knows the guy has women that have gone through pains like her too for the man, and the guy dint marry them officially, yet she's still jealous. Abeg tear your own paper make we hear better word,so the guy will give all his children equal love as no be only you and your pikin fine pass. even the law says every father should give care and love to all their kids, and the kids are with their mum."

Others noted that the actress may have done the best thing that came to mind at the time she made her posts.

Adenike Bushrah:

"She couldn't have handled it better. You don't know what bottling up anger and hurt feels like. Some hurts simply can't be bottled up for long. She's human. I wish her all the happiness she deserves."

Oriaifo Happiness:

"Before she brought it to social media. Maybe she has endured so many things, right now it might not be easy for her, all she needs now is encouragement not critics."

Emelogu Ememulour Chrixty:

"It is easy for people to say leave family off social media when they are not in that situation. Everyone has the right to vent whichever way they decide and I cannot even condemn/applaud anybody for their actions/reactions, she is a grown woman and should do as she please!"

Kabanyoro Sylivia:

"She didn't just decide to burst out now, she's probably been holding it in for a long time and she's tired now. Everyone has a breaking point. Your opinion shouldn't matter right now, you're not in her shoes."

Zubby Michael and Junior Pope address Annie Idibia's issue

According to Zubby Michael, it is wrong for a woman to call out her husband on social media.

The film star stated that social media is a marketplace filled with mad people.

For Junior Pope, no marriage crisis brought to social media ever gets resolved amicably. He said it is the beginning of the end.

