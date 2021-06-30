When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

The BBNaija star impressed fans with her reunion look. Photo credit: @officialnengi

Source: Instagram

The thin-strapped velvety dress with a winged bustline had beautiful embellishments vertically designed in the center of the dress that complimented her lovely silhouette.

Well, it has been barely two weeks and it appears our very first replica has surfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Instagram wedding blogger, @sugarweddings shared a photo collage of Nengi, and another lady who recreated the look.

Unlike Nengi's, the beautiful lady's dress had the beautiful embellishments placed only the center of her dress, leaving the sides plain.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

More beautiful than the original

Several internal users were impressed by the recreation and commended the person behind the works.

Read comments below:

uzoma.idika:

"What you got is actually more beautiful!"

amybeauty_makeover:

"What she got is more beautiful than what she ordered "

ednah_eche:

"10 the tailor or designer did a good job."

real_ijay:

"She got the best."

thick_pecky:

"What you got is even Finer"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Celebrating Nigerian tailors

In online bants, there is a general belief that Nigerian tailors are synonymous with disappointment. This probably has to do with the fact that over 90% of Nigerians have had a bad experience with a tailor.

If it's not about a tailor failing to meet a given deadline, the story is often about getting ill-fitted outfits entirely different from what one ordered.

Nigerian Instagram fashion blogger, Asoebi Syles, started a series on their page where photo collages of style inspirations and the outcomes are spotlighted and celebrated.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng