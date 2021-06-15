Still not over some of your favourite celebrity looks? Not to worry, because some fashionista kids have done quite well in recreating these looks.

While it is common to see fans copy styles and iconic photoshoot inspirations from their favourite stars, it isn't every day one gets to be blessed with kids pulling off celebrity looks.

Well, prepare yourself to be wowed as Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the most interesting - and applaudable - celebrity look recreations of all times.

Check out eight photos below:

1. The Mercy Eke look

This cute little girl stunned in a similar red and sheer outfit just like the BBNaija star Mercy. She, however, kept things PG 13 as a thicker fabric was used around the chest area and her hair, packed in puffy pigtails to create a modest and appropriate look.

The little girl looked stunning in her dress. Photo credit: @milky_express

Source: Instagram

2. The Tiwa Savage look

Tiwa's famous Burberry shirt and denim pants look is a favourite of many people. However, not so many can pull off the look like this little girl who nailed it perfectly!

3. The Simi look

This little diva got this casual-yet-chic look perfectly. From the hair to the sunshades down to the crop top, the little girl rocked the Simi look even better than the singer!

The look went viral online. Photo credit: @milky_express

Source: Instagram

4. The Timini look

Well, we can all agree that even though Nollywood actor Timini has a charming smile, the little boy has won all our hearts with his.

With such a heart-melting smile, there is no denying the boy killed the look.

5. The Dorathy look

The BBNaija star undoubtedly slayed her look but it is not hard to see that the little girl 'bodied' her recreation.

Although she used a short-sleeved top in place of a long one like Dorathy, her attitude was everything in the photo!

The reality star's look was recreated by a little girl. Photo credit: @milky_express

Source: Instagram

6. The Jackie Appiah look

Little Mitchell had us all sold with her adorable recreation of Ghanaian star, Jackie Appiah's look. The wig and cute crossed-leg pose earned her a solid A.

7. The Nengi look

The cute little girl proved that she could also look peng like Nengi as she recreated the reality star's famous red carpet look.

Nengi's famous look was recreated by a little girl. Photo credit: @milky_express

Source: Instagram

8. The Iyabo Ojo look

The little girl seemed to have caused mixed reactions on social media with her look but there is no doubt that she nailed the recreation of the actress' look.

More celebrity fashion

Popular Nigerian television host, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele, has undoubtedly made his mark on the Nigerian fashion scene and it is not hard to see why.

The media personality known for his bold and daring sense of style continues to push the boundaries by going against what is considered conventional as regards gender norms in fashion and style.

On June 13, the Nigerian star clocked the big forty and he celebrated his new age in classic Denrele style.

Source: Legit.ng