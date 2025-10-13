Stanley Nwabali has faced heavy criticism after failing to keep a clean sheet in Nigeria's win over Lesotho

The Super Eagles were two goals ahead, but they conceded a goal late in the game, following a mix-up in the heart of the defence

While a section of fans are calling on Nwabali to be dropped, ex-international Sam Elijah has a message for Eric Chelle

Former Nigerian international Sam Elijah has sent an urgent message to Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against the Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions remain in contention for an automatic ticket to the Mundial following their 2-1 win over Lesotho on Friday, October 10.

However, Stanley Nwabali has been heavily criticised for his performance in that game, with many lambasting the Chippa United goalkeeper.

Many have expressed concerns that the 29-year-old seems to be lacking concentration as he almost gifted the hard-fighting Lesotho an equaliser in the closing minutes.

The Crocodiles nearly restored in the 90+4 minute after a miscommunication between Nwabali and substitute Semi Ajayi, which gave Kalake a chance at the edge of the box.

However, his effort went just wide of the goalpost as Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief.

It would have been disastrous should Nigeria have dropped points against Lesotho, but they claimed all three points, Punch reports.

While a section of fans are calling for Nwabali's replacement, Sam Elijah urged Eric Chelle to stick with the shotstopper.

Elijah said via All Nigeria Soccer:

"They should not drop him. He has been our saving hands for many matches; they should not crucify him for the mistake he made against Lesotho.

"Although they were costly mistakes with the calibre of Nwabali. With his own experience and the kind of goalkeeper he is with his pedigree, he is not supposed to do such mistakes.

"But I will tell you he has experience, and with this that happened against Lesotho, I am very sure he would be more careful. For me, he is a very good goalkeeper, I think we should go on with him."

He went on to express disappointment about the present crop of players who make up the current Super Eagles squad.

Elijah stated that most members of the team lack the hunger required to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Dosu Joseph defends Nwabali

Also, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has advised Stanley Nwabali on what to do during important matches.

The Atlanta Olympic gold medallist backed the Chippa United goal-stopper to shine in the match against the Benin Republic.

Joseph defended the Nwabali despite backlash from supporters both online and offline. He wrote:

"My advice to you is to remain focused at this crucial time. Stay concentrated and committed."

Fans flood Nwabali's pages

