The director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said that the Igbo presidency is possible in 2023

Okechukwu said the victory of Senator Uba in the November 6, Anambra state governorship election is sure

According to him, the support by the president was a signal to other good and correct political possibilities for the state

FCT, Abuja - Osita Okechukwu, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has said the victory of Senator Andy Uba in the November 6, Anambra state governorship election, would facilitate an Igbo presidency in 2023.

The Nation reports that Okechukwu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign council for Anambra state, said the recent endorsement of Uba’s governorship ambition by President Muhammadu Buhari had implications for Anambra state and Ndigbo.

Former Buhari's aide Osita says Uba's victory in Anambra state would facilitate the Igbo presidency. Credit: Andy Uba.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that President Buhari had received the APC standard-bearer for the poll, Senator Uba, assuring him that he was optimistic about his success in the election.

Speaking with the press in Abuja on Thursday, September 2, Okechukwu said the endorsement gesture, acceptance and support by the president are signals to other good and correct political possibilities for the state, southeast and Ndigbo.

He said:

“With President Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Uba, it is now left to Anambra voters to endorse him, to facilitate Ndigbo’s quest to produce Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023."

Okechukwu remarked how pundits and eminent leaders of the party had decried the low electoral returns from the southeast.

He said the low voter endorsement had been militating against the zoning of the presidential slot to the southeast, stressing that with Uba’s election as governor in November, nobody can obstruct the ceding of the presidential ticket to the southeast.

Governor Obiano warns APC, PDP against rigging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano warned that anybody planning to rig the November 6, governorship election would fail.

It was reported that Obiano's message was contained in a statement issued by his commissioner for information and public enlightenment, C Don Adinuba.

He said the state government was in possession of intelligence reports showing that some people were preparing to march on the streets over alleged plans to rig the November 6, election.

Source: Legit.ng