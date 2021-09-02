Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, shared a video in which she excitedly announced she had appeared in a US tabloid

Addressing her haters, she expressed that she was on a whole new level and not on the level of some of their favourite celebrities

Several Nigerians have reacted to the video with mixed reactions, with some advising the controversial star to stay humble

Reality star, Tacha, has had yet another reason to celebrate after being featured in US Weekly - a weekly celebrity and entertainment magazine based in New York City, USA.

The reality star was recently featured in a US tabloid. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha says she's on a different level

The 2019 Big Brother Naija star shared a video in which she expressed excitement, bragging about other celebrities not being on her level.

She went on to state that she would no longer entertain conversations with other celebrities unless they’ve been able to achieve the same feat as her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral garnered several reactions from internet users. While some applauded the reality star for her latest achievement, others didn't seem pleased by what they believed was her bragging attitude.

Check out some comments below:

mrpresidennnt:

"My fav Na Genevieve she don make am to CNN sef. Be humble."

serendipity__iyanu:

"Enjoy, you worked for it."

sexyenigma:

"Why do u people give this joker audience."

mis_tyra08:

"Madam nobody cares, just face your hustle and cash out ‍♀️"

sweetsophieeee:

"Yes oo their fav can never "

ykzboy:

"Pride goes before a fall. A wise man once said"

stevenero2:

"What are people even fanning this lady for?? Is she a singer?? Actor?? Comedian?? She's neither any of these..."

gee_prince1:

"Rest abeg, my fav na WizKid... U no fit reach him level."

My market is expensive - Tacha

Tacha, has made it known to members of the online community that her spec is a rich, hardworking and sweet man because her market is expensive.

In a recent interview on TVC’s Your View, the young lady contributed to the discussion on finding a partner and made the things she looks out for known to fans.

Tacha explained that her market is expensive, deliberate and very intentional and has to always look powerful.

Source: Legit.ng