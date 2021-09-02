The federal government has revealed that the payment of six months arrears it owed beneficiaries of national conditional cash transfer in Anambra state would begin

The Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala LGA, Jude Obi, made this disclosure on Wednesday, September 1, during the official inauguration ceremony

Obi, while commending the president for the initiative and the governor Willie Obiano, urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely

Anambra state - As part of its efforts to make Nigerians smile again, the federal government has commenced the payment of six months arrears owed beneficiaries of National Conditional Cash Transfer in Anambra State.

Vanguard report that the beneficiaries were drawn by the federal government from the six trial Local Government Areas (LGAs) -Ihiala, Dunukofia, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Orumba South, and Awka North.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala LGA, Jude Obi, while performing the official inauguration on Wednesday, September 1, admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the money.

The federal government is set to pay 8,105 beneficiaries six months arrears in Anambra state. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Obi stated that the N30, 000 accumulated arrears being paid to the beneficiaries was reasonable for them to start petty trading.

The NewTelegraph report indicates that he commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the initiative and Governor Willie Obiano for the enabling environment provided, for the exercise to succeed.

Also, Uche Ozuzu, an official of the National Cash Transfer Office, Abuja who monitored the payment said he was impressed with the conduct of both beneficiaries and payment officials at various centres.

Mrs Florence Nwakor, Head of Operations, Anambra Cash Transfer Office and Mr Raphael Enukaora, Head Anambra Cash Transfer Office said more than 8,000 beneficiaries were recently added to the existing persons in the state.

Enukaora listed; Awka South, Nnewi North, Ogbaru, Onitsha South and Anambra East LGAs as areas recently added.

He said that enrollees from the new LGAs would start to receive their N5, 000 monthly stipend once they complete payment of the arrears of 13 months.

FG to begin cash transfer to 200,000 Senior Citizens Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Legit.ng had earlier reported that cash payment to 200,000 urban poor senior citizens that do not have access to regular income and were severely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown would commence later this month.

The federal government made this known through the coordinator, National Social Safety Net Programme under the ministry of humanitarian affairs management, Iorwa Apera, on Monday, August 2, at the Senior Citizens forum maiden dialogue held in Abuja.

He stated that the cash transfer would roll off after the data of the intended beneficiaries were authenticated by their respective communities.

