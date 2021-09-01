PDP has announced the extension for sale of forms to its members who are interested in the forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses

The announcement was made by the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1

The opposition party announced that the closing date for the sale of nomination forms is now Thursday, September 9

Abuja - Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the closing date for the sale of nomination forms for its forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP national publicity secretary said that the deadline had been extended from Friday, August 27, 2021 to Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended deadline for sale of forms for its various congresses. Photo credit: @officialpdpnig

Source: Facebook

Ologbondiyan in a statement shared on the party's official Facebook page on Wednesday, September 1, revealed that the extension was sequel to enquiries from PDP supporters and members.

He listed the affected states to include Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo; Kogi (wards and local governments only); and Osun (some wards).

PDP national chairman Uche Secondus suspended

Earlier, the Ward 5 chapter of the PDP in Ikuru town, Andoni local government area of Rivers state has suspended the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

The PDP chairman in the ward, George Christopher, announced this at the party’s extraordinary meeting at the party’s secretariat at Ikuru town.

Christopher said 11 executive members out of the 17 endorsed Secondus suspension from the lead opposition party. He accused the PDP national chairman of not attracting development to the area despite his high political profile.

Corruption: PDP mocks Buhari, APC over Amaechi’s alleged ‘stealing’ remarks

Meanwhile, PDP lambasted the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, following his confession that there is silent stealing under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The PDP said Amaechi's statement about Buhari's government is a confirmation of the massive corruption in the system.

The party claimed the APC administration has been providing official cover for corrupt officials, who have turned government agencies to cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for themselves, their cronies, family members and mistresses.

Source: Legit.ng News