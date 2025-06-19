Independent filling stations have started adjusting their petrol pump prices in line with the changes by several depots

Survey shows that only a few stations in selling below N870 per litre, which is offered by NNPC retail stations

Reports have also emerged that the Dangote Refinery has paused fuel sales temporarily for marketers

Several independent filling stations across Nigeria have adjusted their pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, amid price hikes by depots.

Checks by Legit.ng show that some filling stations have increased their petrol prices by N20, others by N10.

Interestingly, there are fuel station owners still selling below the rate offered by retail outlets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Breakdown of new fuel prices

On Thursday morning, June 19, NNPC is still selling petrol at N870 per litre, while Dangote refinery partners who directly lift product from its facility, such as MRS and Ardova fixed their pump prices slightly lower at N865.

Matrix, which previously sold at N870, increased its price to N880, while TotalEnergies are offering petrol at N875.

Petrocam matches TotalEnergies at N875.

Fartgbems fuel station is offering fuel at a retail price of N865, similar to MRS and Ardova.

Mobil and De Petroleum are selling the product at the highest observed rate of N890, indicating a N30 difference compared to the cheapest outlet, Seaman Liquid, which is selling petrol at N860.

Here is a snapshot of some fuel stations' prices on Thursday

NNPC – N870

MRS – N865

Ardova – N865

Mobil – N890

Matrix – N880

De Petroleum – N890

Seaman Liquid – N860

TotalEnergies – N875

Fatgbems– N865

Petrocam – N875

Dangote reportedly halt fuel sales

A new report has emerged that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has suspended fuel sales since Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

According to Petroleumprice.ng the decision has created uncertainty in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector and fears of price hike.

The supply halt, which continued through Wednesday, June 18, has sparked concern among depot owners and major fuel buyers.

Many anticipate that Dangote will resume sales at higher prices, potentially triggering immediate ripple effects across the supply chain. In recent months, Dangote’s pricing decisions have significantly shaped depot-level rates nationwide, especially in Lagos.

Currently, most depot operators are refraining from setting new prices, opting instead to wait for clearer market signals.

Diesel prices in Lagos have already surpassed the N1,000 mark, with even higher rates reported in other states due to additional logistics costs.

As of Wednesday, June 18, depot prices ranged between N875 and N920.

10 depot owners increase petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that depot owners have adjusted petrol prices above N900 amid a rise in crude oil prices

New data show that at least 10 depots across the country are advertising petrol to marketers at above N900.

Despite the increase by its competitors, Dangote Refinery has maintained its pricing for marketers buying directly from the refinery

