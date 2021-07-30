A brilliant young lady, Oghenerukevwe Odjugo, went to the UK and bagged a first class in her masters after her first degree in Nigeria

Oghenerukevwe revealed that learning in the UK allows students to take breaks within long lectures as a way to engender productivity

The finance and investment graduate said that one of her secrets to academic excellence was that she loved her course in school

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian lady, Oghenerukevwe Odjugo, who graduated from Covenant University in 2019 with a first class, repeated the same feat in the UK.

After her degree, she proceeded to Loughborough University where she bagged a first class for her masters degree in finance and investment.

The lady now works in the UK after getting done with her masters.

Source: Original

How I got a scholarship

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the lady said that she got a full-tuition scholarship for her second degree. She was able to access the opportunity because of her amazing academic performance.

Awarded by the Development Africa Trust Scholarship, she stated that she was notified of her selection in May 2019 after applying in December 2018.

School in the UK is better

Oghenerukevwe revealed that study for one's masters in the UK is way easier than in Nigeria. She said in between a 40/50 minutes lecture, there is always a 10-15 minutes break.

Speaking further on the system of education in the UK university, she added that classes always ended 10 to 15 minutes before the time, which makes learning cool.

According to the young lady who now works in the UK, knowing what works for her was her academic 'secret' in school.

On cryptocurrency for the unbanked

On the argument that allowing cryptocurrency in the country would help the unbanked in Nigeria, Oghenerukevwe disagreed. She said:

"Decentralized finance isn't going to help the unbanked in Nigeria if the unbanked don't have the financial ability/need to be banked and do not have the understanding or technical know-how to access crypto."

She added that cryptocurrency as the solution is "offering alternatives to the average middle to upper-middle-class Nigerian who has access to a smartphone, internet and knows enough to desire alternative ways to keep their money..."

The lady said that offering solutions like USSD which does not require advanced technology is a good way to help the unbanked.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another Nigerian lady succeeded abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Nnennia Ngozi Eze, bagged her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Imperial College of London.

Ngozi noted that if it was not for the coronavirus outbreak, she would be walking “across the podium at the Royal Albert Hall London” to get her certificate.

The lady said despite the pandemic, she feels delighted to have achieved the academic feat which took her two years of serious work and sleepless nights.

Source: Legit Newspaper