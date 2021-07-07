A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Obi, has narrated how despite being a below-average student, he later succeeded in life

Ifeanyi said he finished his doctoral studies as the best student after years of struggling in the field as an undergraduate

Many people found his story quite motivating as they congratulated him on his long road to real success

A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Obi, has relived days he struggled hard as an undergraduate and how he had to carry over courses.

Now an associate professor of construction technology, Ifeanyi in a LinkedIn post said he had so many sleepless nights to work on his low grades.

His weakness became his victory

With strong determination, he made it in life. The man now has a PhD in both building technology and structures.

He also disclosed that he was the best doctoral student in the field when he graduated. He said that one’s weakness today could become an area of strength tomorrow.

Don't be scared of failures

He, therefore, advised his followers:

“Listen don't let failures stop you, do more, find a way and with God's help you will turn your situation around. My classmates who didn't give me a chance over the years have changed their minds.”

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Uchechi Anyanele said:

"Well done, Ifeanyi Obi, PhD! Your story is encouraging. Yes, we perform exceptionally when we play to our strengths. However, when we perceive that an area of weakness is one through which we can add value, there's benefit in working hard to improve on those weaknesses. Thank you for sharing. More power to your elbow."

Bunmi Bunmiajegunmo said:

"That's how a true success story sounds. You simply reinvented yourself all the time having agreed with yourself that there's no alternative. I identify with you . Bravo."

Francis Azubuike said:

"Your story is truly inspiring. It doesn’t matter how slow you are going as long as you keep moving. Kudos and all the best with your endeavors, Prof."

After many carryovers, a lady bagged first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Sandra A Martey, was celebrated for excelling in the path she chose for herself.

Writing about her on the platform, Edward Asare revealed that the lady spent 10 years to get a degree, adding that when he was in 100 level at the University of Ghana, Sandra was already in 400 level.

Studying mathematics and economics, the lady never liked the course. According to him, Sandra kept trudging with it because it was what her dad wanted.

She had many carryovers and eventually gave up and dropped out.

Sandra later applied to the University of Professional Studies in Accra and started afresh. She graduated with a first-class in 2021 and became the valedictorian of her class.

