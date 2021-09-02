Owning a house is a big deal for a lot of people and it is one of the few investments Nigerian celebrities splurge money on

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has taken to social media with photos showing off the exterior of his home in the US

The father of two in his caption noted that it was good to be back home as fans and colleagues hailed him in the comment section

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has added owning a home abroad to the list of his achievements and it is definitely good news.

The entertainer who is outside the country to spend a good time with his family shared photos of himself standing outside the beautiful space in Atlanta.

Peter Okoye poses in front of his abroad home Photo credit: @peterpsquare

Okoye who recently bagged an honorary doctorate degree from Escae-Benin University in Edo state disclosed in his caption that it was good to be back home.

He wrote:

"Home sweet home. Atlanta Geogia Feels good to be back home."

See post below:

Nigerians hail Peter Okoye

Soon after he shared the post, fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section to hail him.

Read some of the comments gathered from the post below:

Peter Okoye celebrates wife's birthday

Former member of the defunct Psquare indeed a lucky man with his wife, Lola Omotayo. Peter took to his Instagram page with a sweet post to announce and celebrate his wife's birthday.

The singer shared beautiful photos of the gorgeous woman and also accompanied it with lovely photos of himself and their two kids.

Taking to the caption, Peter wished his woman a happy birthday and also used the opportunity to remind her that she is a wonderful being.

Source: Legit