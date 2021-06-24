Popular Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, took to his Instagram page to announce that he had bagged an honorary degree

In the Instagram post, he shared photos and a video in which he showed his appreciation to the Edo university for honouring him

This comes a few hours after he reacted to a troll who threatened to revoke his endorsements if he doesn't reconcile with his brothers

Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct Psquare, Peter Okoye, has reasons to celebrate as he recently bagged an honourary doctorate degree.

The father of two took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers as he shared photos and a video.

In the video, the singer can be heard telling his fans to add a 'doc' to his name when addressing him. He also went ahead to thank the university, Escae-Benin University in Edo State.

Read his captioned below:

"Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, which has recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry. Thank you @escaeakpakpacampus @escaeunibenin for this honor“- Dr(Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye Aka Dr Mr P” ‍"

Swipe to see more below:

Peter Okoye and a troll

Recall a while ago, the singer said a lot of people did not believe that he could survive alone. The father of two noted that he is not stopping soon as he promised that he would continue to release music for his loyal fans.

A troll identified The Voice of Nigeria threatened the singer to reconcile with his family within 14 days, else, he would revoke his endorsements.

Responding to that, Peter listed eight endorsements in his name while mentioning other brands that are his personal businesses.

